Ivanka Trump and Kim Kardashian: A look inside their friendship

Kim Kardashian and Ivanka Trump have been friends over the years. The two shocked the world when they shared photos together over the weekend, celebrating Kim’s birthday alongside some of Hollywood’s leading celebrities. Despite the shock, the two have been friends for years.

©Kim Kardashian



Some of the guests at Kim’s birthday party

“Kim and Ivanka have been friends for years and have hung out on a number of occasions,” said a source to US Weekly. “They initially bonded nearly a decade ago at the Met Gala over motherhood and being new moms. But they continued to connect numerous times over the years.”

©GrosbyGroup



Ivanka and Kim Kardashian

According to other reports, they have coincided on previous events. In the past, Kardashian met with Donald Trump at the White House. In that opportunity, Kardashian discussed prison reform and the release of Alice Johnson, with Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner being responsible for facilitating the meet up. In his memoir “Breaking History,” Kushner wrote that Kardashian reached out to Trump via Ivanka.

©GettyImages



Ivanka and Kim at the White House

Kim also considred buying Ivanka’s apartment and called Ivanka her friend in a New York Times profile. Still, it wasn’t until this past weekend that the two revealed just how close they are, with Kim mentioning her in posts and Ivanka sharing a birthday tribute on her Instagram stories. “Loved celebrating you! HBD Kim,” she wrote.

Ivanka also shared a separate photo that showed the two laughing around the dinner table, with her carrying a cut out face of Kim. “Enjoying some FaceTime on your special day @kimkardashian,” she wrote.