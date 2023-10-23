Kim Kardashian parties with Lauren Sanchez, Ivanka Trump and more celebrity friends: Birthday bash

Kim Kardashian is sharing her appreciation for her friends and family, after celebrating her 43rd birthday surrounded by her loved ones, during a private birthday bash in Beverly Hills. The reality star posed with her mom and sisters, giving fans a glimpse of her incredible party, attended by many of her celebrity friends.

The 43-year-old businesswoman took a moment to pose for pictures with Ivanka Trump, Lauren Sanchez, Hailey Bieber, Laurie Lynn Stark, Jesse Jo Stark, Sara Foster, and Sarah Meyer Michaelson, among others. “So blessed to have hit the jackpot of friends! I couldn’t have ever dreamed I would be so lucky to call these girls my friends,” Kim shared on Instagram.

Kim was photographed with her sisters Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner. However, fans of the celebrity family started to wonder about Kourtney Kardashian’s attendance, as the pair had gotten back on good terms following a recent feud. “Thank you for all the birthday love,” Kim added, reassuring everyone that everything was still good with her sister. “Kourt I’m jumping in bed with you next week for our bed rest picnic.”

Lauren attended the birthday party by herself and wrote a sweet message following the celebration. “What an absolute blast it was celebrating you,” she wrote. “Your kind heart shines equally as bright as your beauty, and it’s a constant reminder of the incredible person you are, both inside and out. Wishing you endless happiness in the year ahead!”

Kim wore a stunning red ensemble for her party, posing next to Ivanka who rocked a two-piece white look, including a midi skirt and a long-sleeved cropped blouse. Meanwhile, Lauren was photographed in a black latex dress, pairing the look with gold statement earrings.