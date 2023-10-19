Kim Kardashian almost replaced Victoria Beckham as Posh Spice in Spice Girls tour

Kim Kardashian was really close to becoming a Spice Girl. The reality star and businesswoman is revealing that she was once offered the chance to be Posh Spice in replacement of Victoria Beckham during their 2019 tour.

During a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim explained how it all happened to a group of friends. “They asked me if I would be her part. Mel C asked me,” she says in the episode while attending a soccer match in London. “Can you imagine? North is like, ‘Do it, mom!’” Kim said about her daughter’s reaction.

Kim also said that it would have been a dream come true, as she once performed as Posh Spice for a talent show. “Sporty Spice wrote a book and she signed it inside and she sent it to me. It said they were going on tour and they needed a Posh and would I be the Posh?” Kim explained to her friends.

“I am sure she was joking but when I was in high school would I ever have thought that this was like a thing? I am just a girl from high school who loves the Spice Girls and now they are asking me?” she concluded. The book Kim was referring to was Mel C’s ‘The Sporty One: My Life as a Spice Girl.’

And while the Spice Girls ended up touring without Posh Spice in 2019, Victoria shared her appreciation for the group ahead of their shows. “Good luck to the girls today as they start their tour! x VB,” she wrote on Instagram, posting a throwback photo of their 1997 Brit Awards performance.