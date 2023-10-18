Victoria Beckham’s healthy diet: How she maintains her incredible figure

Victoria Beckham is known for maintaining a healthy lifestyle, including a rigorous workout routine and specific eating habits when it comes to her diet. The fashion designer is always staying active and has kept her youthful looks by eating healthy foods, without necessarily stopping herself from having delicious treats.

During an interview with Net-A-Porter, Victoria revealed some of her food preferences. “I eat lots of fresh fish, fresh vegetables, and salads, as well as seeds and nuts. I also love fruit but don’t eat too much, as it can make me feel quite bloated,” she explained.

Victoria went on to explain to the publication that she is “flexible with regards to food,” mentioning that she likes to go out and have dinner with her husband David Beckham, and their friends. “But when I do eat well, I see the difference in my skin – my eyes are whiter and sparklier and I have so much more energy,” she confessed.

“I am disciplined with my eating – that’s how I find I get the most out of my body. My treat is a few glasses of red wine, and I also love tequila, and I do eat carbs. I have lots of avocados and really good fats, like salmon. With four children and a job, I work long hours, and doing this works for me so I can give 100 percent,” Victoria said.

Victoria previously revealed that she tries to eat three or four avocados a day, and keeps some snacks in between meals, which are usually healthy seeds. The former singer revealed that she starts her day with “three tablespoons of apple cider vinegar, followed by a mug of hot water and lemon and multiple coffees.”

Just last year she shared an example of a healthy lunch, which consisted of “a strawberry chia seed jelly with avocado and raspberry cream, a green juice and a delicious dinner of Dover sole with spinach, artichokes and green beans.”