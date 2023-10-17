Romeo Beckham’s girlfriend Mia Regan gives update on their relationship

Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan are going strong in their relationship. The 20-year-old model and the 21-year-old athlete seem to be more in love as time passes, with the young model sharing a series of photos with Romeo, confirming that they are together following a brief split in July 2022.

The pair rekindled their love back in November 2022, continuing their relationship, which started in 2019. Mia took to Instagram to share a couple of pics, including two where the pair can be seen in bed, and another with their adorable Maltipoo puppy. “Lotta love lotta puppy dawg love lotta piccies,” she captioned the post.

The celebrity couple also shared some sweet moments this past summer, with Mia sharing a photo with Romeo while spending time at the beach, swimming and paddleboarding. “Summer with you is just something else,” the soccer player commented, adding heart emojis.

Just last week the happy couple documented their romantic date while in Rome, Italy. The photo showed Mia wearing a stunning black dress, paired with gold jewelry, and styling her hair in a slicked-back bun, while Romeo wore a brown ensemble, which consisted of dark trousers and a tank top.

Mia is now closer to the Beckham family and has been photographed multiple times in different outings with David and Victoria. Most recently, Mia and Romeo joined the celebrity family at the premiere of David’s Netflix documentary, where Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham were also present.