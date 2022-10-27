Victoria Beckham partners up with Romeo’s ex for fashion collab

Victoria Beckham and Mia Regan are parterning up for a new collection.

Despite the fact that Mia dated Romeo Beckham for three years, it appears like she remains in contact with his family, fostering a friendly relationship.

Victoria shared their collaboration on an Instagram post, where she shared several reels of Mia wearing the different pieces.

“Introducing #MiaReganxVictoriaBeckham, a 6-piece denim capsule collection, and @MimiMoocher’s first design collaboration, that champions carefree cuts and lived-in washes. Shop the capsule collection exclusively at VictoriaBeckham.com and at 36 Dover Street,” wrote Beckham. The clip shows off Regan modeling the denim items and wearing them in different locations, looking very stylish.

“Yay exciting!” wrote Mia in the comments section.

“Victoria and I have always been in conversation about fashion,” said Regan in an interview with Vogue. “I felt that [Victoria] really trusted me,” she said. “To see her in full work mode was cool.” Mia shared that she went to a thrift store to find inspiration for the collection, a place where she often shops when looking for unique and special items. “I wanted to stay really authentic to myself.”