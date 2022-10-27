Victoria Beckham talks about wearing matching leather outfits with David Beckham

Victoria Beckham doesn’t regret twinning with David Beckham.

In an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Victoria was joined by Anne Hathaway. The two played a game called “So Posh, Oh Gosh?” were they discussed some of their most famous outfits and answered whether these looks remained posh or not.

Host Andy Cohen showed Victoria a photo of herself and Beckham wearing matching leather outfits. “I still… I mean, it haunts me. It does haunt me,” she said, making the crowd laugh. “It was hot, we were wearing Gucci, it was a Versace dinner. Which is inappropriate in itself. But you know, we really considered those outfits. We really thought about it. There was a naivety to it that was just so sweet,” she said.

“But it haunts you?” said Cohen.

“Because everybody pulls it out of the bag, Andy.”

David and Victoria Beckham have often worn matching outfits, having compiled some truly memorable images over the years. The couple has been married for over two decades, having one of the strongest celebrity marriages in the world, and share three children: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.

“22 years later, still matching outfits,” wrote David Beckham on a 2021 anniversary Instagram post, which featured photos from their wedding (they wore matching purple) and from other matching occasions. “Happy anniversary love u so much and thank you for giving me our amazing kids so we can all wear the same.”