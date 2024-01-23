Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan showcase their hybrid style in London home

Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan have been together since 2019. The couple has recently moved in together, and have been sharing snippets of their lives together over the past couple of months.

The apartment features a blend of both of their styles. In one photo shared over the holidays, Romeo proudly showed off their Christmas tree, a photo that is a perfect encapsulation of the couple’s styles. Behind the tree there’s a neon sign that reads “Hello gorgeous,” likely selected by Regan, who’s style is youthful and fashion forward. Aside from being a model, Regan also has an eye for design, having worked on clothing collaboration with Victoria Beckham. On the other side of the photo is a framed and signed Paris Saint Germain jersey that belonged to Lionel Messi. This item is clearly of value for Romeo, who’s also a soccer player.

Other photos shared by Regan show a bit of their daily life in London, where the couple is based, including a photo of the sunset from their home.

Romeo and Mia’s relationship

Romeo and Mia have been dating for some time now. While the two rarely make public appearances together, they have attended some events alongside each other, including the British Fashion Awards in 2021. Regan revealed that, on their one year anniversary, Romeo gave her a ring that she loves and cares for. “This ring is very important to me because I wear it all day, every day, through everything I do,” she said in an interview with Missoma Jewellery. “Romeo gave it to me for our one-year anniversary.”

The couple reportedly split in 2022 due to the strain of maintaining a long distance relationship, but now appear to be stronger than ever.