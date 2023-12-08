David and Victoria Beckham spend time with Barack Obama

David and Victoria Beckham had the opportunity to spend time with former president Barack Obama, and it looks like it went great. On Thursday, the couple shared photos posing with Barack in support of the Obama Foundation, and they both had kind words about their experience.

The retired soccer star said it was an honor to spend time with Barack to hear about the work the foundation is doing to “empower the next generation of leaders around the world.”

“A towering example of grace and humility, it was so inspiring to hear about the innovative projects that are changing young lives and improving communities,” he wrote in the caption. “Thank you Mr President it was a privilege to hear you speak with such passion and conviction.”

Victoria, who recently found Brooklyn’s baby tooth, shared the same photo on her Instagram writing, “Thank you for all that you do to change young lives and improve communities.”



Barack and David go way back

It’s not the first time the former Manchester United player met the Obama family patriarch. Back in 2012, when he was still president, David and his Los Angeles Galaxy teammates celebrated their MLS Cup win with the President at the White House.



Barack described the then 37-year-old as a “young up-and-comer,” which made the team laugh, per Digital Spy. “I have to say I gave David Beckham a hard time and told him half the team could be his kids. We’re getting old, David,” he quipped.

The former President also joked that Beckham was “a rare man who can be that tough on the field and also have his own line of underwear.”





David also spent time with Michelle Obama at a ‘Let’s Move!’ event, for the families of US Military personnel, at Winfield House, in Regent’s Park, central London, in 2012. The former First Lady even showed off her soccer skills.