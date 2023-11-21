Romeo Beckham gets another tattoo dedicated to Mia Regan for her 21st birthday

Romeo Beckham is following in the footsteps of his older brother, Brooklyn, and dad, David Beckham, when it comes to tattoos dedicated to their lady. The 21-year-old soccer player recently celebrated his girlfriend, Mia Regan’s, 21st birthday, and he gave her the gift of a permanent mark on his body.





On Monday, Regan shared a gallery of photos on her TikTok with all the special things she did for her big day. In the mix was time with friends and family, yummy food, and adorable snaps with Romeo. She also showed off the fresh ink on his arm dedicated to what seems to be her nickname, “Mooch.” Regan’s Instagram handle is @mimimoocher.

Regan described her birthday in the caption as, “21st birthday filled with, Love, giggles, puppy dawgs, Ottolenghi cakes and kissies.” Her followers on TikTok were obsessed with the tattoo, with comments like, “the mooch tattoo I CANNOT,” and “I’m obsessed with you two.”





The young couple has been together for over four years, first getting together in May 2019. There were reports that they split in July 2022, because of distance, and Romeo even deleted photos of them on social media, but they were back on by November 2022.

More to the collection

It’s not the first tattoo Romeo has dedicated to Regan. They got matching tattoos for their third anniversary in May 2022. The ink was simple, both getting small matching hearts on their fingers.



The Beckham boys are blasted with tattoos. Brooklyn famously has around 70 tattoos dedicated to his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham.

The family’s patriarch, David, has “Victoria” inked on his arm for his wife Victoria Beckham, and her alter ego “Posh.” He also has the names of all their children: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.