Becky G and Sebastian Lletget may be ready to reintroduce their love to the public. The singer and athlete were together at a flea market in Los Angeles, which appears to be a new hotspot for celebrity couples, for the first time in 7 months. Things got dramatic for the once-engaged couple when the soccer paper was accused of cheating earlier this year in March.



©GrosbyGroup



Becky G and Sebastian Lleget reunite for the first time since his cheating accusations

During their outing, they seemed to be in good spirits, and although it could have been a coincidence, in matching looks.

The Mexican-American singer looked stunning in a green puffer vest, black hoodie, black leggings, and white sneakers. She kept the look cool and low-key, wearing a black LA Dodgers hat. Lteget wore black workout pants and a dark green hoodie. He made a statement with his sweater that read, “STAY AT HOME CLUB.” Perhaps he was telling the public what he has been up to for the last 7 months.



©GrosbyGroup



The two were seen being affectionate on their coffee outing

They went to the farmers market, grabbed coffee, and browsed some sections before heading out. They engaged in some light public display of affection as they hugged goodbye. In the photo, Becky’s engagement ring, which he used to propose in December 2022, was still missing.

When things took a turn

The cheating rumors began when a woman on an Instagram account leaked alleged DMS and voice memos from the FC Dallas player, claiming to have more damning evidence. She even offered to “send it privately,” to the “Chanel” singer. It quickly went viral on social media.

After it was clear he had to address the rumors, Lletget publicly apologized on Instagram, seemingly admitting to some, but not all, of the claims. “Over the last several weeks, during a moment I regret deeply, a 10-minute lapse in judgment resulted in an extortion plot,“ he wrote on Instagram at the time.

He went on to describe the woman as an “anonymous internet stalker,” whom he has “never met, unlike they claimed.” “For me, it has been a wake-up call. The loudest alarm of my life. I can’t keep running from demons. I know that any actions made that put us here should have never happened to begin with,” he wrote. “Pushing right up to the very boundaries of lines that should never be crossed only hurts me and the people I love most.”

©GettyImages



The couple had just attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12

Becky however, did not release a statement and quickly returned to work, dropping hit after hit. Fans thought she gave a clue that they split at Coachella in April, where she performed without her engagement ring. During her performance, she told the crowd, “Sometimes things don’t go the way you plan.” “I’ll just say that. But sometimes, it’s not rejection. It’s re-direction.”

However, throughout this period, the status of their relationship remained unclear. Becky and Lletget did not delete any of their photos together on social media, which has always been a clue that they never called it quits.

Now, with photos of their public outing, we will have to wait and see if Becky ever puts back on her engagement ring.