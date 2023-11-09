Piqué reminisces when the world found out about his separation from Shakira

It’s been over a year since Shakira and Gerard Piqué confirmed their separation, but that chapter of their lives is far from being forgotten. The former soccer player remained silent while the singer expressed her feelings through her music. However, as time passed, the Spaniard became more open about sharing details about his side of the story.

In a recent interview, the former FC Barcelona player revealed how he dealt with the scandal that followed his breakup with the Colombian. Piqué appeared on the program “El Món” on the Catalan radio station RAC1, where he discussed various topics, including his retirement from the field and his separation from Shakira.

“During my year 2022, it was probably the year when the most things happened, from my separation, my retirement... Everything happened,” he said during the conversation with the host, Jordi Basté.

The former football player mentioned that amid the media storm surrounding his breakup with the singer, he chose not to pay attention to the press. “If I had given importance to everything that was said about me, I would be locked in my apartment or I would have jumped from a sixth floor,” Piqué said. “The only way to survive all of this is not to give importance to anything,” he explained.

“I can’t come out every day to deny things that aren’t real. I don’t want to talk about the topic, and I won’t, but out of everything that happened, people don’t know even 10% of what has occurred. I also don’t want to because it’s private,” he commented. Despite everything, Piqué said he understands that “it’s part of the circus and the show” for people to have opinions about his life without knowing. “It doesn’t change anything in my life what they say; it’s not important. It actually helps me; in the last years of my career, I lived like that, and it went quite well for me,” he assured.

📹 @3gerardpique, sobre la ruptura amb Shakira: "Si hagués donat importància a tot el que es va dir de mi, m'hauria llançat d'un 6è. La meva vida l'he viscut jo. La gent no sap ni un 10% del que ha passat."



L'entrevista completa, aquí:

What did he say before his separation?

Piqué explained the reasons for his reserved stance after the separation in March. “People have a responsibility, especially those of us who are parents, to try to protect our children,” he said. Although Jordi insisted at that moment, Piqué remained firm, emphasizing that his priority was the well-being of his children Milan and Sasha. “I don’t want to say anything about it; everyone makes the decisions they believe are appropriate, and I don’t want to talk about the topic anymore because, in the end, the only thing that matters is that my children are well,” he added.