Gerard Pique avoids Shakira in new interview and reveals favorite Bizarrap song

Gerard Pique can’t escape Shakira. The Spanish soccer player appeared in an interview with El Escorpion Dorado, with the two driving around in a car and discussing Pique’s career and accomplishments. As they drove, they decided to play some music, which invariably resulted in some Shakira hints.

El Escorpion Dorado began the exchange by asking Pique about a song or an artist to play in the car. Pique requested Peso Pluma, saying that he’s become incredibly popular. “Play the one of Peso Pluma and Bizarrap,” requested Pique. “Do you want another Bizarrap song or should we just leave it at that?” asked el Escorpion Dorado, laughing. “Let’s just leave it at that,” said Pique.

The interview went viral, with many viewers criticizing the host since he didn’t pressure Pique for more. El Escorpion spoke about viewer reception on an interview, explaining that he and Pique were having good rapport, and he didn’t want to get involved in a topic that’s been so heavily discussed. “Well, you don’t ask about what’s obvious. It’s a topic that has been discussed a lot. The only person that has talked about it is Shakira. Pique hasn’t said much. On my behalf, when there’s kids involved I try to steer clear. Still, there were a couple of winks to Shakira over the course of the interview,” he said.

©Escorpion Dorado



A look at the comments section of Escorpion Dorado’s post

Shakira at the Billboard Latin Music Awards

For her part, Shakira is busier than ever. This past week, she’s been readying the Billboard Latin Music Awards, which took place yesterday evening. In a panel conducted earlier this week, Shakira discussed her productivity and shared that making music has long been a form of therapy for her, and something that she turns to when she needs it most. “In composition, writing has always played a therapeutic role. I write the most when I’m at my worst. Life gives me a blow, and from this, I have learned a lot and I feel stronger,” she said in the panel, per Harper’s Bazaar. “My music has been my main survival tool.”

Related Video: Taylor Swift's new romance with athlete Travis Kelce Loading the player...