Peso Pluma, Bad Bunny, and Karol G are the top winners of the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards

The stars of the Latin music world shone brightly on October 5, 2023, as the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards took center stage at the Watsco Center in Miami, Florida. This highly anticipated event, broadcast live on Telemundo, delivered an unforgettable evening filled with glitz, glamour, and electrifying performances. With over 55 artists gracing the stage and presenting awards, this year’s awards show was a testament to the thriving and diverse Latin music industry.

The night’s biggest winners undoubtedly included Peso Pluma, Bad Bunny, Karol G, and Eslabon Armado, each claiming the lion’s share of the coveted trophies. Peso Pluma walked away with an impressive eight awards, making him the top winner of the evening. His hit song “Ella Baila Sola,” in collaboration with Eslabon Armado, earned them accolades in various categories, including Hot Latin Song of the Year and Streaming Song of the Year.

Peso Pluma also secured Artist of the Year, New; Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male; Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo; and Songwriter of the Year, cementing his place as one of the industry’s rising stars.

Global superstar Bad Bunny was just a little behind, racking seven awards. His chart-topping hit “Titi Me Preguntó” earned him Sales Song of the Year and Latin Rhythm Song of the Year, among other honors. Bad Bunny also claimed prestigious titles like Artist of the Year, Tour of the Year, and Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year. His ability to captivate audiences worldwide was further underscored as he was named Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male, and Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo.

Colombian sensation Karol G continued to assert her dominance in the Latin music scene, securing five awards. Her “Mañana Será Bonito” album was celebrated as Top Latin Album of the Year and Latin Rhythm Album of the Year. Karol G was also recognized as Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female, and Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female. In a touching moment, she was honored with the Billboard Spirit of Hope Award for her philanthropic work through her Con Cora Foundation, showing that her influence extends beyond music.

The evening wasn’t just about accolades; it was also a celebration of the diverse talent within the Latin music industry. Ivy Queen, recognized as a reggaeton pioneer, received the prestigious Billboard Icon Award, acknowledging her enduring impact on the genre. Meanwhile, Los Ángeles Azules, the legendary Mexican cumbia group, was honored with the Billboard Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing their remarkable career spanning over four decades.

The list of winners extended beyond the spotlight, featuring luminaries like Manuel Turizo, Shakira, Bizarrap, Fuerza Regida, Aventura, Camilo, Edgar Barrera, Grupo Frontera, Ivan Cornejo, Maná, Marshmello, Romeo Santos, and Wisin & Yandel. Each contributed to the rich tapestry of Latin music and added to the night’s spectacle.

However, its electrifying musical performances would only complete the Billboard Latin Music Awards. The stage sizzled with 16 captivating acts, including world premieres, heartwarming tributes, and thrilling collaborations. Highlights included:

The television premiere of Justin Quiles and El Alfa’s summer hit “Fiesta Loca.”

Calibre 50’s television premiere of “Borracho Pero Buen Muchacho.”

A special version of Tini’s hit “Cupido.”

A heartfelt rendition of “El Amor De Su Vida” by Grupo Frontera.

The television premiere of “LaLa” by Myke Towers.

A dynamic “Borracho y Loco” performance by Myke Towers and Yandel.

A touching tribute to Los Ángeles Azules featuring Nicki Nicole, Ximena Sariñana, and Sofía Reyes.

The worldwide premiere of “Ojalá Te Duela” by Marc Anthony and Pepe Aguilar.

A mesmerizing collaboration between Manuel Turizo and Marshmello on “El Merengue.”

The explosive performance of “Por Las Noches (Remix)” by Peso Pluma and Nicki Nicole.

A revamped version of Olga Tañón’s iconic hit, “Es Mentiroso (Remix).”

A series of hits by Bad Bunny, including “Moscow Mule,” “Titi Me Preguntó,” “Neverita,” “Me Porto Bonito,” and the premiere of “Where She Goes.”

The exhilarating “La Bebe (Remix)” by Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma.

A moving tribute to Jenni Rivera by Chiquis, Banda Calibre 50, and Banda Los Sebastianes.

A lively “El Cielo” performance by Sky Rompiendo, Feid, and Myke Towers.

A special version of Eladio Carrión’s hit “Mbappe.”

The captivating “Perdóname” by La Factoría, Eddy Lover, and Farruko.

With such a stellar lineup of artists, the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards showcased the Latin music industry’s vibrancy, diversity, and boundless creativity. It was a night to remember for the winners and all those who love and appreciate the beauty of Latin music. As the curtain fell on this unforgettable evening, the Latin music world was left with anticipation and excitement for what the future holds as it continues to evolve and inspire audiences worldwide.

2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards Winners

Artist of the Year: Bad Bunny Artist of the Year, New: Peso Pluma Tour of the Year: Bad Bunny Crossover Artist of the Year: Marshmello Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year: Bad Bunny Global 200 Latin Song of the Year: Manuel Turizo, “La Bachata” Hot Latin Song of the Year: Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola” Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event: Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola” Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male: Peso Pluma Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female: Karol G Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: Grupo Frontera Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year: Sony Music Latin Latin Airplay Song of the Year: Manuel Turizo, “La Bachata” Latín Airplay Label of the Year: Sony Music Latin Sales Song of the Year: Bad Bunny, “Tití Me Preguntó” Streaming Song of the Year: Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola” Top Latin Album of the Year: Karol G, Mañana Será Bonito Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male: Bad Bunny Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female: Karol G Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: Fuerza Regida Top Latin Albums Label of the Year: Rimas Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo: Shakira Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: Maná Latin Pop Song of the Year: Bizarrap & Shakira, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year: Sony Music Latin Latin Pop Album of the Year: Camilo, De Adentro Pa Afuera Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year: Universal Music Latin Entertainment Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo: Romeo Santos Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: Aventura Tropical Song of the Year: Manuel Turizo, “La Bachata” Tropical Airplay Label of the Year: Sony Music Latin Tropical Albums Label of the Year: Sony Music Latin Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo: Peso Pluma Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: Fuerza Regida Regional Mexican Song of the Year: Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola” Regional Mexican Airplay Label of the Year: Universal Music Latin Entertainment Regional Mexican Album of the Year: Ivan Cornejo, Dañado Regional Mexican Albums Label of the Year: Del Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo: Bad Bunny Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: Wisin & Yandel Latin Rhythm Song of the Year: Bad Bunny, “Tití Me Preguntó” Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Year: Sony Music Latin Latin Rhythm Album of the Year: Karol G, Mañana Será Bonito Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year: Rimas Songwriter of the Year: Peso Pluma Publisher of the Year: Prajin Music Publishing, BMI Publishing Corporation of the Year: Sony Music Publishing Producer of the Year: Edgar Barrera Billboard Lifetime Achievement Award: Los Ángeles Azules Billboard Icon Award: Ivy Queen Billboard Spirit of Hope Award: Karol G