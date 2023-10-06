All the electrifying performances at the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards [LIVE UPDATES]

On October 5, 2023, the Watsco Center in Miami, Florida, was the center of attention as the brightest stars of the Latin music world gathered for the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards. The event was broadcast live on Telemundo and was a highly anticipated affair that delivered an unforgettable evening filled with glitz, glamour, and electrifying performances.

This year’s Latin music awards show featured 55 artists and diverse presentations. However, its electrifying musical performances would only complete the Billboard Latin Music Awards. The stage sizzled with 16 captivating acts, including world premieres, heartwarming tributes, and thrilling collaborations.

Here, we delve into the highlights of this spectacular evening:

1. Justin Quiles and El Alfa’s “Fiesta Loca”

The evening started with the television premiere of Justin Quiles and El Alfa’s summer hit “Fiesta Loca.” The audience was immediately transported into a world of rhythm and celebration, setting the tone for the night.

2. Calibre 50’s “Borracho Pero Buen Muchacho”

Calibre 50 graced the stage with the television premiere of “Borracho Pero Buen Muchacho,” delivering a high-energy performance with the crowd on their feet.

3. Tini’s Special Version of “Cupido”

Tini took the stage to perform a special version of her hit “Cupido,” showcasing her vocal prowess and captivating the audience with her charm.

4. Grupo Frontera’s Heartfelt Rendition

Grupo Frontera tugged at heartstrings with a heartfelt rendition of “El Amor De Su Vida,” touching the audience with their emotion-filled performance.

©GettyImages



Tini performs onstage during the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards at Watsco Center on October 05, 2023 in Coral Gables, Florida.

5. Myke Towers‘ “LaLa” Television Premiere

The stage lit up with the television premiere of “LaLa” by Myke Towers, a dynamic and visually stunning performance that left fans in awe.

6. Myke Towers and Yandel’s Dynamic Collaboration

Myke Towers returned to the stage alongside Yandel for a thrilling “Borracho y Loco performance,” showcasing their incredible chemistry and stage presence.

7. Tribute to Los Ángeles Azules

A touching tribute to Los Ángeles Azules featured Nicki Nicole, Ximena Sariñana, and Sofía Reyes, paying homage to the iconic group with a medley of their beloved hits.

8. Marc Anthony and Pepe Aguilar’s Worldwide Premiere

The worldwide premiere of “Ojalá Te Duela” by Marc Anthony and Pepe Aguilar was a highlight of the night, a masterful fusion of two legendary voices.

9. Manuel Turizo and Marshmello’s Mesmerizing Collaboration

Manuel Turizo and Marshmello took the audience on a journey with their mesmerizing performance of “El Merengue,” blending their unique styles seamlessly.

10. Peso Pluma and Nicki Nicole’s Romantic Performance

“Por Las Noches (Remix)” by Peso Pluma and Nicki Nicole delivered aromantic performance that had the crowd in awe.

11. Olga Tañón’s Iconic Hit Revamped

Olga Tañón treated the audience to a revamped version of her iconic hit, “Es Mentiroso (Remix),” reminding us of her enduring talent.

12. Bad Bunny’s Hits Galore

Bad Bunny, the chart-topping sensation, graced the stage with a series of hits, including “Moscow Mule,” “Titi Me Preguntó,” “Neverita,” “Me Porto Bonito,” and the premiere of “Where She Goes,” showcasing his versatility and star power.

13. Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma’s “La Bebe (Remix)”

“La Bebe (Remix)” by Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma brought energy to the stage, keeping the audience hyped and entertained.

14. A Moving Tribute to Jenni Rivera

Chiquis, Banda Calibre 50, and Banda Los Sebastianes paid a moving tribute to the late Jenni Rivera, touching the hearts of fans with their heartfelt performance.

15. Sky Rompiendo, Feid, and Myke Towers‘ “El Cielo”

“El Cielo” by Sky Rompiendo, Feid, and Myke Towers was a lively and infectious performance, with everyone dancing and singing.

16. Eladio Carrión’s “Mbappe”

The evening continued with a special version of Eladio Carrión’s hit “Mbappe,” leaving the audience with a lasting impression of the night’s festivities.

17. “Perdóname” by La Factoría, Eddy Lover, and Farruko

With such a stellar lineup of artists, the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards showcased the Latin music industry’s vibrancy, diversity, and boundless creativity. It was a night to remember for the winners and all those who love and appreciate the beauty of Latin music. As the curtain fell on this unforgettable evening, the Latin music world was left with anticipation and excitement for what the future holds as it continues to evolve and inspire audiences worldwide. The 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards demonstrated once again that Latin music is a force to be reckoned with, and its stars continue to shine brightly on the global stage.