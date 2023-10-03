How to watch the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2023: List of performers, and more

The Billboard Latin Music Awards are just days away! One of the biggest music celebrations of the year is set to take place on Thursday October 5 in Miami, Florida. The highly anticipated award show will include some of the most fan-favorite artists and celebrities.

The 2023 edition of the exciting ceremony will broadcast live on Telemundo, with a blue carpet pre-show starting at 7:00 PM ET, and hosted by Carlos Adyan, Andrea Meza, Nacho Lozano, and Jimena Gállego. Viewers also have the opportunity to watch it via livestream on Telemundo.com, YouTube, Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, and the Telemundo App, hosted by Ana Jurka, Aleyda Ortiz, and Quique Usales.

The show is set to start at 8:00 ET on Telemundo, simultaneously on Universo, Peacock, the Telemundo App, and throughout Latin America and the Caribbean via Telemundo Internacional.

Here is the full list of performers taking the stage at the Billboard Latin Music Awards!

Bad Bunny

Calibre 50

Chiquis

Eddy Lover

El Alfa

Eladio Carrión

Farruko

Grupo Frontera

Justin Quiles

La Factoría

Los Ángeles Azules

Los Sebastianes

Manuel Turizo

Marc Anthony

Marshmello

Myke Towers

Nicki Nicole

Olga Tañon

Pepe Aguilar

Peso Pluma

Sky Rompiendo

Sofía Reyes

Tini

Ximena Sariñana

Yandel

Yng Lvcas

Related Video: Usher To Headline 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show Loading the player...