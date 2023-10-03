How to watch the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2023: List of performers, and more

The Billboard Latin Music Awards are just days away! One of the biggest music celebrations of the year is set to take place on Thursday October 5 in Miami, Florida. The highly anticipated award show will include some of the most fan-favorite artists and celebrities.
The 2023 edition of the exciting ceremony will broadcast live on Telemundo, with a blue carpet pre-show starting at 7:00 PM ET, and hosted by Carlos Adyan, Andrea Meza, Nacho Lozano, and Jimena Gállego. Viewers also have the opportunity to watch it via livestream on Telemundo.com, YouTube, Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, and the Telemundo App, hosted by Ana Jurka, Aleyda Ortiz, and Quique Usales.
The show is set to start at 8:00 ET on Telemundo, simultaneously on Universo, Peacock, the Telemundo App, and throughout Latin America and the Caribbean via Telemundo Internacional.
Here is the full list of performers taking the stage at the Billboard Latin Music Awards!
- Bad Bunny
- Calibre 50
- Chiquis
- Eddy Lover
- El Alfa
- Eladio Carrión
- Farruko
- Grupo Frontera
- Justin Quiles
- La Factoría
- Los Ángeles Azules
- Los Sebastianes
- Manuel Turizo
- Marc Anthony
- Marshmello
- Myke Towers
- Nicki Nicole
- Olga Tañon
- Pepe Aguilar
- Peso Pluma
- Sky Rompiendo
- Sofía Reyes
- Tini
- Ximena Sariñana
- Yandel
- Yng Lvcas