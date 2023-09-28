Marc Anthony’s wife Nadia Ferreira to present at the Billboard Latin Music Awards

Nadia Ferreirawill be a part of the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards. The show, which will be hosted on Thursday October 5th at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida, will count with Ferreira to introduce some of the evening’s biggest moments. Ferreira has plenty of experience on large stages, so she’s likely excited to participate in a show with such a large of a viewership.

©GettyImages



Nadia Ferreira at the Miss Universe 2021

In August, Ferreira stopped by Telemundo Studios, prompting speculation from the media as to the future of her career. Following the celebration of her son’s baptism in Mexico alongside Marc Anthony, it’s obvious that her stop by the studio was related to her appearance at the Billboard Latin Music Awards.

©@nadiaferreira



A screenshot of Ferreira’s announcement

“Happy to be involved with the Billboard Latin Music Awards in 2023. See you on Thursday October 5th, at 7pm on Telemundo,” wrote the model on her Instagram stories. The post showed a photo of her with the label of presenter underneath. That evening, Marc Anthony is scheduled to perform, as he’s nominated as Best Tropical artist of the year. It wouldn’t be surprising if Ferreira were to introduce his performanace, as she’s often seen attending to his concerts.

Nadia Ferreira’s past in awards shows

Ferreira has some experience in awards shows. Over the past two years, she’s been featured in plenty of red carpet events alongside her husband. In November of last year, she accompanied Marc Anthony at the Latin Grammys. Three months later, she appeared at the Premios Lo Nuestro, where she showed off her pregnancy. Weeks before, the couple had announced that they were expecting their first child together.

©GettyImages



Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony will have their moment at the Billboard Latin Music Awards