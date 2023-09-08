Nadia Ferreira confirms her and Marc Anthony’s baby’s name

Nadia Ferreira and her husband, Marc Anthony, announced the birth of their baby last June, and since then, they have shared some glimpses of this joyful stage. However, the couple has been somewhat reserved regarding their little one, avoiding showing his face at all costs.

Although they had a baby boy, the model and the salsa singer chose to reveal their baby’s name on a special occasion.

On September 7th, Marc Anthony achieved a significant milestone in his career by revealing his star on the renowned Hollywood Walk of Fame. His two children, Cristian and Ryan Muñiz joined him from his previous marriage to Dayanara Torres. Additionally, Marc Anthony’s wife Nadia was present to offer her unwavering support, as she has been for some time now.

After an exciting ceremony where Marc was supported by his most loyal fan, he received the sweetest congratulations from his little one. The Paraguayan model shared an adorable moment on her Instagram stories where the singer reunited with their baby after receiving his recognition, reposting various publications from the event.

By posting the video of this touching moment, Nadia finally revealed her son’s name, confirming the rumors. “MA Jr congratulating daddy upon his return from his @hwdwalkoffame recognition PRICELESS,” wrote the former beauty queen, tagging her husband. In the video, you could see Marc’s arms leaning on what appeared to be a bed, where the baby was resting. He looked closely at the baby, spoke, and sweetly kissed him.

Nadia referred to her baby only by their initials, but this was enough to confirm rumors that the baby would share the same name as their famous father. It appears that Marc has an adorable “mini me” at home who, based on a recent video shared by his wife, has completely stolen his heart.

Nadia’s Beautiful Words to Her Husband

After sharing some glimpses of their trip to Los Angeles, which marked the baby Muñiz’s first flight, Nadia took to her Instagram account to post a couple of photos from her day with Marc at the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She also dedicated a message filled with love and admiration to him.

“Congratulations, my love... You deserve it 👏🏻 Living legend! I love you,” wrote the Paraguayan. In her post, she was seen embracing the salsa singer, both with big smiles. The second image showed the model’s hand - adorned with a striking diamond bracelet and a matching emerald ring to complement her look - resting on top of Marc’s hand, both resting on the plaque the singer received.

“Thank you to everyone who has been with me throughout my career. This is thanks to all of you!” Marc wrote on his Instagram account. Among the comments, his beautiful wife’s stood out: “So proud of you, husband!”