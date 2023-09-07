Marc Anthony receives his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with Nadia Ferreira and David Beckham’s support

Hollywood’s world-renowned Walk of Fame officially has another legendary star added to its sidewalk- Marc Anthony. On Thursday, September 7, the iconic Salsero attended the unveiling, where he had the support of his wife, Nadia Ferreira.
The couple was all smiles for Anthony’s big day. He left with his coveted plaque which will likely go on a special place in their mansion.
His sons, Ryan Adrian Muñiz, and Cristian Marcus Muñiz, who he shares with Dayanara Torres, were also in attendance.
According to organizers, the singer received star number 2,762 at 6284 Hollywood Blvd near the historic corner of Hollywood & Vine. The singer is recognized in the Recording category.
A surprise appearance by David Beckham
Not only did Anthony have the support of his beautiful Paraguayan wife, but his good friend, soccer star David Beckham. The athlete had texted him before the unveiling saying he wasn’t making it. “I’m going to kick his a** now because he kept it from me. He just wrote me a text about 15 minutes ago saying, ‘Hey, congratulations. Sorry, I can’t be there,’” Anthony told Entertainment Tonight.
Beckham, who even made a speech, talked about the epic secret saying, “It’s really hard to keep anything from Marc, but it was kept a secret.” “I think he was happy. I think he was surprised. It went well,” he added.
Babies first private jet
Fans were wondering where Ferreira and Baby Muñiz were headed when she posted a photo of him on his first private jet trip, but we now know the nearly three-month-old boy was en route to Los Angeles for the unveiling. Nadia shared a photograph of Baby Muñiz’s first flight, writing, “Time flies how quickly! Today you are flying with us for the first time my love. We love you so much.”
The beautiful Ferrerira wore sunglasses while she held the baby in her arms, who appeared to be sleeping peacefully. One noticeable thing was how big that baby had gotten! And his growing head of hair! He was not in Hollywood, so he must have a trusted nanny caring for him nearby.
A month full of celebrations
This whirlwind trip to Los Angeles is the baby’s first trip and is just the beginning of celebration. The little one will be three months old in just a few days. Plus, the Muñiz Ferreira’s house will soon celebrate its patriarch, as Anthony will celebrate his 55th birthday on September 16. There will most likely be several days of celebrations with family and friends.