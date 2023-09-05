Marc Anthony’s ex, Mariana Downing, is crowned Miss Dominican Republic Universe 2023

The Dominican Republic has a new queen representing the nation in the upcoming Miss Universe. Mariana Downing, representing the province of Sánchez Ramírez, was officially crowned the Miss Dominican Republic Universe 2023. The 27-year-old half-Dominican and half-British beauty pageant will now travel to El Salvador and try to win a second Miss Universe title for the Caribbean island.

Downing pursued her modeling career in Miami, where she signed with the prestigious Wilhelmina agency and collaborated with renowned brands such as Calvin Klein and Chanel.

Controversy after Mariana Downing’s coronation

Despite her Dominican and English heritage, Mariana Downing does not speak Spanish fluently. This became evident during the question section of the gala, where she responded in English. While her choice of language raised eyebrows on social media, her eloquent response was widely praised.

Many Dominicans believe she does not represent the country due to her inability to speak Spanish. In contrast, others believe it is a plus since the Miss Universe is broadcast in English.

Dominicans expect the best from Mariana, as the Miss Dominican Republic 2022, Andreína Martínez, was the second runner-up in the Miss Universe competition.

Mariana Downing is no stranger to the spotlight

Mariana gained international recognition for her relationship with the Puerto Rican salsa sensation Marc Anthony when she was just 21 years old.

Downing’s journey to fame began when Marc Anthony divorced Shannon De Lima. Their whirlwind romance took them across continents, even celebrating New Year’s Eve in the Dominican Republic.