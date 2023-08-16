Miss Universe Organization introduces a tour package to enjoy the competition in El Salvador

The Miss Universe Organization is now offering a tour package that allows people to witness the beauty and glamour of their global event in El Salvador. This is an unprecedented opportunity to experience the pinnacle of beauty pageantry in a captivating backdrop.

From the 12th to the 19th of November 2023, the world of elegance and inspiration will converge in this Central American jewel, offering an experience unlike any other.

As informed by Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip, the chief executive officer of JKN Global Group and owner of the franchise, the Miss Universe tour is designed to provide you with an all-encompassing experience that encapsulates the essence of the competition and the culture of El Salvador. This meticulously crafted package offers a range of benefits that promise a once-in-a-lifetime journey.

Jakapong Jakrajutatip shared on social media that the 7-night stay will be hosted in a comfortable 4-star property with impeccable service, making travelers‘ stay in El Salvador remarkable.

Pageant lovers will witness the beauty queens in action at the Preliminary, the National Costume Show, and the Final Competition events. The tour will allow travelers to explore the local culture and heritage with guided sightseeing excursions within El Salvador. From historical landmarks to natural wonders, adventures will witness the diverse and vibrant facets of this beautiful Latin American country.

©GettyImages



Semi-Finalists (From L) Miss India Divita Rai, Miss Venezuela Amanda Dudamel, Miss Spain Alicia Faubel, Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel and Miss Colombia Maria Fernanda Aristizabal take part of the 71st Miss Universe competition at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana on January 14, 2023.

A dedicated English-speaking guide will accompany the group throughout their journey, ensuring a seamless and enriching experience. People on the tour will also indulge in the local cuisine, with a curated selection of meals included in the package.

The pinnacle of the traveler’s culinary journey will be the Gala Dinner experience, where they will be treated to an evening of luxury and elegance. It’s a perfect opportunity to mingle with fellow travelers, share stories, and create memories that will last a lifetime.

The package includes accident insurance coverage up to US$28,000 or THB1,000,000, ensuring everyone’s peace of mind throughout their stay.

To embark on this extraordinary journey of beauty and culture, all people need to do is book flights to El Salvador and secure a package. For more detailed information, including the full itinerary, visit the Hello Universe official website: www.hellouniversetour.com.

The Miss Universe tour package is an opportunity to witness the grandeur of the competition and immerse yourself in the heart and soul of El Salvador. With its picturesque landscapes, rich history, and warm hospitality, El Salvador provides the perfect backdrop for an unforgettable journey.