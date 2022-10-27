Transgender businesswoman Anne Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip buys Miss Universe pageant for $20M

The once-labeled old-fashioned Miss Universe is getting closer to a new era after transgender businesswoman Anne Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip bought the organization for $20M.

Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip, known for being a Thai media tycoon and transgender rights advocate, is the CEO of JKN Global Group PCL, a Thailand-based media distribution company.

©GettyImages



Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu reacts as she being crowned as Miss Universe during the 70th Miss Universe beauty pageant in Israel’s southern Red Sea coastal city of Eilat.

JKN Global Group informed Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip plans to grow the Miss Universe Organization by expanding in Asia. The company plans to release skin care, cosmetics, lifestyle products, dietary supplements, and drinks.

“We seek not only to continue its legacy of providing a platform to passionate individuals from diverse backgrounds, cultures, and traditions but also to evolve the brand for the next generation,” Anne said.

Amy Emmerich, Chief Executive Officer, and Paula Shugart, President, of The Miss Universe Organization said they were “excited to continue the evolution of the Miss Universe Organization with JKN.”

“Our progressive approach continues to position us at the forefront of our industry,” they said.

Anne Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip is the first transgender woman to own the Miss Universe Organization. It is expected she taps into diversity, representation, and inclusivity. In 2012, the organization lifted its ban on transgender contestants.

HOLA! USA recently reported the Miss Universe Organization updated its beauty pageant rules and began welcoming wives and mothers to compete for the crown for the first time in history. According to The National, in 2023, the annual competition will accept married women and contestants with children.

The publication assures that they had access to an internal memo in which the organization reveals the new decision will help them evolve with the times. “We all believe that women should have agency over their lives and that a human’s personal decisions should not be a barrier to their success,” the memo said, according to The National. The new rules are expected to be effective for the 72nd pageant, held in 2023.