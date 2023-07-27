Miss Universe unveils teaser for upcoming competition

This year’s Miss Universe is right around the corner. The 72nd annual competition will air on November 18th, in El Salvador, with the organization sharing an exciting teaser on their social media channels.

The clip teases some of what’s to come, showing shots of previous competitions and some of the highlights of El Salvador, the country that’s acting as this year’s host. “HERE. WE. GO!!!” reads the caption. “The 72nd MISS UNIVERSE Competition will air around the world on... November 18, 2023 from El Salvador. Stay tuned for more information on the official Miss Universe app.”

This year’s competition is the second ever to be hosted in El Salvador, with there being around 90 participating countries, including the debut of Pakistan. The reigning Miss Universe, USA’s R’Bonney Gabriel, will be giving up her crown at the end of the evening to this year’s winner. More details like the evening’s performers, hosts and more shall be revealed in the coming months.

Earlier this year, Rikkie Valerie Kolle became the first trans woman to win the Miss Netherlands title, representing her country at the Miss Universe competition. Following Italy’s decision to ban trans women from participating in the Miss Italy competition, Kolle shared a reaction on social media.

“This is so sad,” she wrote in one of her Instagram stories, sharing the news in a link. “Instead of moving forward, it seems that we are only moving further back.”

Related Video: Selena Gomez celebrates her birthday with Karol G, Christina Aguilera, and more Loading the player...