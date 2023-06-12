Nadia Ferreira hangs out with friends, ahead of the birth of her baby with Marc Anthony

About to become a mother, Nadia Ferreira is making the most of her last days with her baby bump. The beauty queen is in the final stretch of her pregnancy and is likely experiencing the symptoms of this stage. While awaiting the big day, the 24-year-old model is enjoying warm days in Miami alongside her mother, Ludy Ferreira, who has become her greatest support in this beautiful and exciting new chapter. Mother and daughter spent last Sunday together aboard a fully-equipped yacht.

©@nadiaferreira



Nadia Ferreira and her mom

The first runner-up of Miss Universe 2021 took to Instagram to share a series of stories in which she is seen enjoying her Sunday in good company aboard a yacht with friends, cocktails, and a feast of sushi. In her post, she noted that as she is pregnant and cannot consume alcohol, she joined her friends in a toast with natural water. “Toasting with water,” the model wrote alongside a photo of clinking glasses and cups containing piña coladas and mimosas.

©@nadiaferreira



An afternon with friends, drinks and sushi

In another photo, Nadia showed off her advanced pregnancy belly in its final weeks. The model proudly displayed her baby bump in a pink knit dress and posed sitting facing the sun, wearing dark sunglasses and a few accessories.

©@nadiaferreira



Nadia Ferreira shows off her baby bump.

Besides her mother, Nadia was joined by some of her dearest friends, such as Gisela Iribas, Isabela Calle, and Laura Lezcano. The three are very close to Nadia and have been around her throughout her pregnancy. They were also at her grand baby shower, which took place last May.

Is it a boy?

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira have been very private about the pregnancy, and it’s unknown whether the model is expecting a boy or a girl. However, at the model’s baby shower a few weeks ago, the theme and decorations hinted that it could be a boy.

Everything from the cake to the decorations featured safari animal motifs, causing speculation of a baby boy’s arrival. The upcoming birth will be Nadia’s first experience as a mother, while for Marc, the baby will be his seventh child.

©@nadiaferreira



Nadia Ferreira in her baby shower