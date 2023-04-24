Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira share smiling selfie amidst break up rumors

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira are doing great. The couple, who married earlier this year and is expecting their first child, shared a sweet selfie on social media, eliminating rumors of a split that had been circulating the media.

The photo was shared by Marc Anthony, and it shows the two hugging and laughing as they look straight at the camera. Marc is wearing a red sweatshirt while Nadia has on an orange long sleeved shirt. He captioned the post with some laughing emojis, appearing to poke fun at the rumors that claim the couple is in a marital crisis. Marc’s post has racked up thousands of likes and comments on Instagram, with many followers praising their way of shutting down rumors.

Rumors of a split began circulating three months after their marriage in January, where they hosted a lavish wedding in Miami, attended by guests that included the Beckham family, Salma Hayek, and some of the most famous musicians in the Latin music industry.

Over the past few months, Ferreira has been sharing images of her joy of being pregnant, including posts that showcase her pregnant belly. One of her last posts show her in a beachy dress made out of orange and pink colors, and showing off two different poses.

“Peace, love and happiness,” Nadia captioned the post, which shows her in a beach and framed by hammocks.