Marc Anthony’s son Ryan celebrates the ‘love of his life’s’ birthday

Ryan Adrian Muñiz is enjoying the excitement of a first love. Last summer, Marc Anthony and Dayanara Torres’ youngest son happily revealed to the world how happy he is with his girlfriend, Alexia Bobryk. They are still going strong, and this week Bobryk celebrated her birthday.

In his Instagram stories, Ryan shared a cute collage with special memories they’ve shared together. “I’m still in love,” he wrote on the image. “Happy birthday to the love of my life,” he added.

The special moments included their time at Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira’s wedding, cute selfies, and a candid sleeping photo.

Ryan’s beautiful girlfriend

Originally from Canada, little is known about Bobryk, but from her Instagram profile you can see her greatest passion is horse riding. She has “Canadian Dressage rider,” written in her bio, which is defined as “a form of horse riding performed in exhibition and competition, as well as an art sometimes pursued solely for the sake of mastery.”

They are making a lot of memories as a young couple, visiting Europe in September.



The most recent trip they shared memories from was Ontario, Canada, in December.

