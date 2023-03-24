Alexia Bobryk y Ryan Muñiz con Marc Anthony©@alexiabobryk
SO CUTE!

Marc Anthony’s son Ryan celebrates the ‘love of his life’s’ birthday

Ryan is happily in love

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

Ryan Adrian Muñiz is enjoying the excitement of a first love. Last summer, Marc Anthony and Dayanara Torres’ youngest son happily revealed to the world how happy he is with his girlfriend, Alexia Bobryk. They are still going strong, and this week Bobryk celebrated her birthday.


Alexia Bobryk y Ryan Muñiz©@alexiabobryk
In his Instagram stories, Ryan shared a cute collage with special memories they’ve shared together. “I’m still in love,” he wrote on the image. “Happy birthday to the love of my life,” he added.

The special moments included their time at Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira’s wedding, cute selfies, and a candid sleeping photo.

.

Ryan Muñiz y Alexia Bobryk©@ry_muniz_torres
Ryan’s beautiful girlfriend

Originally from Canada, little is known about Bobryk, but from her Instagram profile you can see her greatest passion is horse riding. She has “Canadian Dressage rider,” written in her bio, which is defined as “a form of horse riding performed in exhibition and competition, as well as an art sometimes pursued solely for the sake of mastery.”

.


They are making a lot of memories as a young couple, visiting Europe in September.


The most recent trip they shared memories from was Ontario, Canada, in December.

 


