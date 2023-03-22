Nadia Ferreira spends quality time with her mom before baby comes

Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony have been enjoying their time together as newlyweds and parents to be. The Paraguayan model supported her husband at Premio Lo Nuestro, and they attended the World Baseball Classiclast week in Miami. With her pregnancy moving quickly, the 24-year-old made sure to spend some quality time with her mother, Ludy Ferreira, who is in Miami. Nadia is seemingly near the end of her second trimester.



©custom



Nadia Ferreira with her mother on her wedding day



Ludy shared a memory from their mother daughter day on social media that Nadia reposted to her Instagram story. They posed for a selfie in the car with big smiles on their face.

"Riding around with this beauty." Mrs. Ludy wrote over the picture. They appeared to be in a parking lot, and there was a large box in the back of the car so they might be shopping for the baby!



©@nadiatferreira



Nadia Ferreira and her mom



The Miss Universe Paraguay 2021 also reposted a message to her 2.7 million followers about listening to your body. "Listen to your body, take a break, do what you enjoy, spend time with yourself and the people you love," it read it.



©@nadiatferreira



Nadia Ferreira and her latest posts on networks



The message could be looked into how Nadia has been feeling in the second trimester of her pregnancy since it is normal feel fatigued. Especially when they live such an active lifestyle. We may see less of Nadia as her pregnancy progresses.

It's great Nadia has the support of her mother, who has been there for her throughout her life.





Nadia shows off her belly for the first time at Premio Lo Nuestro

Nadia and her baby bump made their debut on February 23 at the 35th. edition of Premio Lo Nuestro. On the magenta carpet, Nadia posed next to Anthony, showing off herpregnant belly for the first time. It was all eyes on the loving couple who got married on January 28, which HOLA! USA exclusively covered.

©GettyImages



Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira at Premio Lo Nuestro 2023



We may see Marc, Nadia, and they baby bump on the carpet again, this time in sin city. The Latin American Music Awards 2023 are right around the corner on April 20 in Las Vegas. The salsa singer is one of the nominees of the night, for best Tropical Artist and Best Tropical Album (Pa'lla Voy).