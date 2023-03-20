2022 Children's & Family Emmys - Arrivals©GettyImages
Gina Rodriguez welcomes first child! The actress goes on stroll with her baby in LA

She was spotted with her baby strapped to her chest over the weekend.

By Daniel Neira -Los Angeles

Gina Rodriguez is officially a new mom! The Hollywood star welcomed her first child with husband Joe LoCicero, confirming the exciting news to Today, after sharing her pregnancy journey with her fans and followers on social media.

Back in January, the 38-year-old actress revealed that she was almost ready to give birth, posting a sweet photo with her pup Summer, and preparing for her new chapter as a mom, posing with a brand new stroller from Babies “R” Us.

Gina Rodriguez©GrosbyGroup

This is the first child for the celebrity couple, and while the pair did not share many details, a representative revealed that they had officially expanded their family after Gina gave birth in recent days. She was spotted with her baby strapped to her chest over the weekend, taking a stroll in Los Angeles and looking happier than ever.

Gina Rodriguez©GrosbyGroup

The couple was also seen in Marina Del Rey, California, spending quality time with their baby while shopping. Gina previously revealed to ET that she was thrilled and was carefully preparing for the arrival of the new member of their family.

“I’m so excited about it. I feel so, so overjoyed,” she said during the interview. ”I’m taking some hardcore prenatal classes, working on that pelvic floor,“ she told the publication. ”My husband is training to be a doula, my doula. He’s really next level.“

