Marc Anthony, Nadia Ferreira, and more stars at the World Baseball Classic in Miami

The 2023 World Baseball Classic is going down, it’s all eyes on Puerto Rico and Dominican Republic, who are fighting for a spot in the quarterfinals. The game is happening in Miami, and it’s a star-studded event with celebrities repping their flags. Check out some of the famous facess at the must-see game.



Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira

In a video posted by El Gordo y la Flaca,Marc Anthony and his new bride Nadia Ferreira supported Puerto Rico. The model’s baby bump looked too cute!



Carlos Adyan

Puerto Rican host Carlos Adyan posed with the newlyweds and they were all smiles.

Daddy Yankee

Daddy Yankee has been in Puerto Rico supporting his home, decked out in fire jerseys.

©Daddy Yankee





Elvis Crespo

Elvis Crespo shares an adorable photo with his wife, who gifted him the tickets to celebrate 14 years of marriage. The “Suavamente” singer was of course, repping his birthplace Puerto Rico.

Alex Rodriguez

A-Rod, who never played for Dominican Republic in the WBC, arrives to support the country. He met up with former Dominican baseball star, David Ortiz.

Anuel AA

Anuel makes meets up with friends like Daddy Yankee to support Puerto Rico.

