Leo Messi is getting his own animated series

Leo Messi is getting how own animated TV show. The program, made in partnership with Sony, is geared towards a younger audience and will show off some of Messi’s most important achievements.

Deadline broke the news, sharing that the show will depict Messi as a child, confronting various obstacles as he travels throughout a video game. The show will also feature original music composed by artists working for Sony. The series is geared towards kids and young adults, and will be equipped to be viewed by international audiences, having multiple languages including Spanish and English.

Messi shared a statement, revealing his excitement over having an animated series based on his life. “Since I was a kid, I’ve always loved animated series and my kids are big fans of animated characters. Being able to participate in an animation project makes me happy, because it fulfills one of my dreams. I would like to thank Sony Music for joining this project and we hope that everyone will like the result, especially the girls and the boys,” he said.

Fernando Cabral, the EVP of Sony Music Entertainment, also shared a statement of his own. “It is a privilege for Sony Music to collaborate with Lionel Messi on this project to showcase the power and lessons of sports in partnership with the greatest football player of all time and one of the greatest athletes in history,” he said.

Messi has acquired an immense amount of success over the course of his career, including Ballon D’ors and some of the most important cups for Argentina and Barcelona F.C. This past year, he led Argentina to win the World Cup, a moment that represented the highest achievement in his career thus far.