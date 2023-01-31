Inside Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira’s magical wedding

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira took an important step and entered a new chapter of their lives when they married on January 28th at the Perez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) in South Florida. The unforgettable ceremony had the elements of a dreamy and fairytale wedding, from the flawless wedding planning (led by the new bride) to the notable guests, the exquisite banquet, and of course, the great reception party that sealed this monumental and special day.

Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony

For this memorable occasion, HOLA! was chosen as the EXCLUSIVE Spanish-speaking media to cover one of the most anticipated and star-studded weddings of 2023, with access to all the details, including the official photos, guest list and best moments of the evening.

An impressive list of around 200 guests, filled with personalities of international stature, including singers, actors, leaders and high officials, began arriving at 6:30 pm (local time). The required dress code for the evening was black tie, a call made by Victoria Beckham, who designed the dresses for all the bridesmaids in dark blue, Gisela Iribas, Karina Mieres, Larissa Barboza, María Elena Torruco de Slim and Leidy Cuartas.

Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony had a fairytale wedding.

Official photography: Alan Silfen

White roses, hydrangeas and white orchids set the perfect atmosphere and setting selected by the design firm Cerka Creative. Colorfully contrasting the look of those who witnessed the union between the Latin singer and the Paraguayan model, the color white prevailed in all the ornaments and details, inspiring all the decoration at the venue.

The bridesmaids, from left to right: Larissa Barboza, Karina Mieres, Nadia Ferreira, María Elena Torruco de Slim, Gisela Iribas and Leidy CuartasOfficial photography: Alan Silfen

As we previously reported, the four wedding witnesses were Marco Antonio Solis, Romeo Santos, Maluma and Marc’s brother, Bigram Zayas. All were part of the extensive and exclusive list of friends of the bride and groom. The event accommodated all the guests in three spaces, one for the ceremony, one for dinner and one for entertainment.