This is the Miami museum where Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony will marry

The Perez Art Museum Miami is the place chosen by the soon-to-be-married couple Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony. The venue will open its doors to receive international celebrities, former presidents of Latin America, and the couple’s family and friends.

©@nadiatferreira



The happy couple will tie the knot at the Perez Art Museum Miami

The museum is named after one of its greatest patrons, Jorge Pérez, CEO of Related Group, one of the largest real estate groups in the United States and Latin America. Pérez donated an extensive collection of contemporary art for its inauguration. His vision was to create a cultural space that would put Miami on the international map as a destination in the world of contemporary art.

©GettyImages



Marc Anthony with Jorge Pérez, CEO of Grupo Related, who share a great friendship and a love for contemporary art

The connection between Marc Anthony and the Perez Art Museum Miami

For Marc Anthony, the Pérez Art Museum Miami is not just any venue, it is one close to his heart. HOLA! learned that Marc has bonded with Jorge Pérez through their appreciation of contemporary art. This shared interest has united the two men and helped them build a friendship that dates back many years. Both closely followed each other’s careers and celebrated their successes, like when Marc Anthony visited Jorge Pérez in Mexico and stayed at his home during the announcement of the SLS Reserve Punta Garrobo development in Zihuatanejo, where Jorge had built a new property.