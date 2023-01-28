New Perez Art Museum Miami (PAMM)©GettyImages
Nadia and Marc

This is the Miami museum where Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony will marry

Family, celebrities, athletes and politicians will gather in this emblematic venue to witness this adored celeb couple say their I do’s

By Pedro Zurita, Andrea Pérez -Miami

The Perez Art Museum Miami is the place chosen by the soon-to-be-married couple Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony. The venue will open its doors to receive international celebrities, former presidents of Latin America, and the couple’s family and friends.

Nadia Ferreira Y Marc Anthony rumbo a Paraguay©@nadiatferreira
The happy couple will tie the knot at the Perez Art Museum Miami

The museum is named after one of its greatest patrons, Jorge Pérez, CEO of Related Group, one of the largest real estate groups in the United States and Latin America. Pérez donated an extensive collection of contemporary art for its inauguration. His vision was to create a cultural space that would put Miami on the international map as a destination in the world of contemporary art.

Maestro Cares First Annual Gala Dinner - New York - Inside©GettyImages
Marc Anthony with Jorge Pérez, CEO of Grupo Related, who share a great friendship and a love for contemporary art

The connection between Marc Anthony and the Perez Art Museum Miami

For Marc Anthony, the Pérez Art Museum Miami is not just any venue, it is one close to his heart. HOLA! learned that Marc has bonded with Jorge Pérez through their appreciation of contemporary art. This shared interest has united the two men and helped them build a friendship that dates back many years. Both closely followed each other’s careers and celebrated their successes, like when Marc Anthony visited Jorge Pérez in Mexico and stayed at his home during the announcement of the SLS Reserve Punta Garrobo development in Zihuatanejo, where Jorge had built a new property.

Villa Garrobo©Hola
View of Jorge Pérez’s villa at SLS Reserve Punta Garrobo in Zihuatanejo that Marc Anthony visited during his stay in Mexico..

Details of the museum where Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony will get married

The museum can accommodate all notable guests arriving in cars, helicopters and yachts, making it the ideal place for a prestigious and special celebration such as this one. Its esplanade has a beautiful ocean view, allowing the space to create different layouts for events outdoors and with tents to provide greater privacy and protect against inclimate weather conditions.

Perez Art Museum Miami Art Of The Party©GettyImages
Example events set up on the esplanade of the Perez Art Museum Miami.

