EXCLUSIVE: First look at Nadia Ferreira’s wedding gowns

Choosing a wedding dress is probably one of the most important tasks during the planification and organization of a wedding. The dress must be in harmony with the rest of the mood of the ceremony, and represent, to the greatest extent possible, the actual style of the bride.

Galia Lahav, the fashion house founded by the designer of the same name, was chosen by Nadia Ferreira to make her wedding attire. The bridal gown firm was one of the first fashion houses to include low backs and seductive silhouettes in wedding dresses, elements that fit flawlessly the style of the beauty queen.

©Spotlight



One of the models from Galia Lahav’s Spring-Summer 2023 Bridal Collection.

Nadia Ferreira’s wedding dress

For the occasion and following the latest trends in the bridal world, Nadia Ferreira has chosen two dresses: one for the main ceremony and another one for the party. The main dress features a sweetheart neckline bustier and a long tulle skirt with embroidery that starts at the torso and falls delicately towards the skirt in a gradient effect.

To match the dress, Nadia will use a long-sleeved tulle and embroidered lace bolero jacket. The dress, simple in design, has the right touches of elegance. On its website, the firm in charge of the clothing ensures that its creations are characterized by their luxury manufacturing process with meticulous techniques and unique technology.

©Hola



Sketches made by Galia Lahav’s Head Designer Sharon Sever

A Galia Lahav wedding dress like the one that Nadia Ferreira chose for her wedding takes around 122 hours of sewing, considering pattern making, fabric cutting, draping, embroidery and fitting.