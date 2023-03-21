Is Zendaya wearing a ring engraved with Tom Holland’s initials?

Zendaya and Tom Holland are without a doubt one of the most fan-favorite Hollywood couples. And while the pair prefer to keep their personal lives private, online users are always quick to notice some of their romantic gestures both online and in-person.

The 26-year-old acclaimed actress was recently spotted wearing a stunning gold ring, which seemingly has Tom’s initials engraved on it. A new video posted by her manicurist shows the signet ring. Check it out below!

“Nails for Zendaya,” Nail artist Marina wrote, detailing the products used to achieve the glossy pink nails. The perfectly manicured nails were the highlight of the clip, however fans were laser focused on the engraved ring, which has the two letters ‘TH’ in cursive.

Tom has been a fan of signet rings, as he previously revealed that he lost one, which was a gift from his parents. But it is unclear if Zendaya’s gold ring was a gift from the ‘Spider-Man’ star.

The pair were recently photographed together getting some coffee and shopping for groceries while in London. The pair held hands as they went about their morning. However the two actors have only shown their love publicly until recently, with Zendaya confessing in 2021 that they both felt “sort of robbed” of their privacy when rumors of their romance were confirmed with paparazzi photos, adding that it was “quite strange and weird and confusing and invasive.”

Tom showed his admiration for Zendaya on social media, following her recent fashion moments on the red carpet, making online users surprised when they saw his comment on his girlfriend’s post, which gained over 57,000 likes.

Tom kept it simple and decided to drop three heart-eye emojis, with fans of the couple going crazy for her incredible look. “You look SO beautiful,” Donatella Versace also wrote, and Naomi Campbell added, “DIVINE.”