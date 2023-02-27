Zendaya will be paid $1M per episode after renegotiating her contract with HBO: Report

Zendaya has secured $1 million dollars per episode for the upcoming season of Euphoria. It has been reported that the 26-year-old actress renegotiated her contrat with HBO, following the undeniable success of the series.

The star’s portrayal of Rue was one of the reasons for Euphoria to quickly become one of the most fan-favorite and highest-watched shows in HBO’s history, with an average of 16.3 million viewers tuning in per episode. Now it seems the Hollywood actress has adjusted the contract, as it was revealed by a close source.

“Zendaya just closed a big re-negotiation on HBO’s Euphoria that likely puts her close to” other stars earning $1 million per episode, Puck News reported. Apart from her acting job in the series, Zendaya is also working as executive producer on the third season of the series.

The Hollywood star previously showed her appreciation for the opportunity of starring in Euphoria, during her acceptance speech at the 74th Emmy Awards. “Thank you to the Academy, thank you to my friends and family, some of which are here tonight.”

She continued, “Thank you to Sam [Levinson] for sharing Rue with me. Thank you for believing in me, even in moments where I didn’t believe in myself,” adding, “Thank you for making such a safe space to make this very difficult show. I love you all so much.”

HOLA! USA had the chance to talke to Angus Cloud, who plays the role of Fezco, one of the most beloved characters in the series. “I enjoy challenging opportunities. If the script is right for me and I feel good about it then I’m all for it. I’m super grateful just to have done the things I’ve done. Not everyone gets those chances,” he said.