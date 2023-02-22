Angus Cloud from HBO’s Euphoria gives HOLA! the scoop on Fezco

Sam Levinson’s groundbreaking teenage drama, Euphoria, has earned its place in pop culture as a significant phenomenon. The second season of the show blew our minds, with each episode delivering the most exciting, tense and dramatic plot twists. It was the second most-watched show on HBO, with an average of 16.3 million viewers tuning in per episode.

Today, loyal fans of the show are eager and desperate to get more details on the upcoming third season, its characters and any information they can get on the storylines and plots. HOLA! USA had the chance to catch up with Angus Cloud, who plays the role of Fezco, one of the most beloved characters in the series.

Over a year has passed since the Instagram account for the 6 Emmy award-winning show announced its third season renewal, and they have now begun teasing the release date. We couldn’t miss the opportunity to catch up with Fezco and get a scoop on the show, what he’s been up to and what’s next for him.



Why do you think people love Fezco so much, and what do you think it is that makes him so relatable? Haha. I don’t know man. I think Fezco is an underdog. Who doesn’t love an underdog, you know what I’m saying? He’s been going through it but he’s trying his best to get through it. Do you think Fezco and Lexi will finally be together, or do you think Fezco will end up being in a romantic relationship with a different character? I don’t know, I think Fez really cares about Lex, but he knows he may not be good for her. But it’s tough to give up love like that, you feel me?

Zendaya and Angus Cloud at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party



Many fans are still wondering what will happen with Rue’s suitcase and the money she owes Laurie. Do you think Fezco will help her get out of trouble again this time? I don’t know man, that’s his girl. Fez loves Rue and just wants her to get clean and healthy. He’ll try tough love or he’ll come to her rescue. Just depends what the situation requires. Fans of the series are fascinated by your casting story. Now that you have experience acting in a drama series, is there a movie genre you would like to try? I enjoy challenging opportunities. If the script is right for me and I feel good about it then I’m all for it. I’m super grateful just to have done the things I’ve done. Not everyone gets those chances. That was what happened when I got approached in NY – I figured, it’s an opportunity, why not see. I feel blessed.

Angus Cloud wearing a stylish neon green jacket in snowy Utah



What brought you to Park City for the JBL Peaks on Peaks event? I’ve been a fan of JBL for a long time – I love their headphones and speakers. And when they invited me to this event – fashion AND snowboarding? That’s like next level. I had to be here.

Euphoria actor attended JBL’s event Peaks On Peaks



Outside of acting, what are some of your passions and hobbies? I love food and cooking big meals for my friends at home. I love experimenting with different types of foods and hearing what people think. I went to the World Cup a few months ago and one of the best parts of the trip was trying all the different kinds of meals out there. I love exploring cultures and people all over this world. Do you have any exciting new projects you are working on currently you’d like to tell us about? I have a few projects in the works I can’t talk about, but I’m real excited about. I just shot a movie in my hometown of Oakland called Freaky Tales, which was hella fun. Euphoria season three is starting up soon and I can’t wait to see my fam again.

The HBO actor attended the JBL event Peaks On Peaks – Reaching New Heights, which took place on the prestigious Park City Mountain in Utah. The brand hosted the event to launch its new JBL Endurance Peak 3 earbuds. Joining Angus were model Jordyn Woods and the JBL Global Ambassadors professional snowboarder Zeb Powell and basketball phenoms Josh Giddey and Tristan Jass.