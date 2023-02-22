Angus Cloud from HBO’s Euphoria gives HOLA! the scoop on Fezco

Sam Levinson’s groundbreaking teenage drama, Euphoria, has earned its place in pop culture as a significant phenomenon. The second season of the show blew our minds, with each episode delivering the most exciting, tense and dramatic plot twists. It was the second most-watched show on HBO, with an average of 16.3 million viewers tuning in per episode.
Today, loyal fans of the show are eager and desperate to get more details on the upcoming third season, its characters and any information they can get on the storylines and plots. HOLA! USA had the chance to catch up with Angus Cloud, who plays the role of Fezco, one of the most beloved characters in the series.
Over a year has passed since the Instagram account for the 6 Emmy award-winning show announced its third season renewal, and they have now begun teasing the release date. We couldn’t miss the opportunity to catch up with Fezco and get a scoop on the show, what he’s been up to and what’s next for him.
Haha. I don’t know man. I think Fezco is an underdog. Who doesn’t love an underdog, you know what I’m saying? He’s been going through it but he’s trying his best to get through it.
I don’t know, I think Fez really cares about Lex, but he knows he may not be good for her. But it’s tough to give up love like that, you feel me?
I don’t know man, that’s his girl. Fez loves Rue and just wants her to get clean and healthy. He’ll try tough love or he’ll come to her rescue. Just depends what the situation requires.
I enjoy challenging opportunities. If the script is right for me and I feel good about it then I’m all for it. I’m super grateful just to have done the things I’ve done. Not everyone gets those chances.
That was what happened when I got approached in NY – I figured, it’s an opportunity, why not see. I feel blessed.
I’ve been a fan of JBL for a long time – I love their headphones and speakers. And when they invited me to this event – fashion AND snowboarding? That’s like next level. I had to be here.
I love food and cooking big meals for my friends at home. I love experimenting with different types of foods and hearing what people think.
I went to the World Cup a few months ago and one of the best parts of the trip was trying all the different kinds of meals out there. I love exploring cultures and people all over this world.
I have a few projects in the works I can’t talk about, but I’m real excited about. I just shot a movie in my hometown of Oakland called Freaky Tales, which was hella fun. Euphoria season three is starting up soon and I can’t wait to see my fam again.
The HBO actor attended the JBL event Peaks On Peaks – Reaching New Heights, which took place on the prestigious Park City Mountain in Utah. The brand hosted the event to launch its new JBL Endurance Peak 3 earbuds. Joining Angus were model Jordyn Woods and the JBL Global Ambassadors professional snowboarder Zeb Powell and basketball phenoms Josh Giddey and Tristan Jass.