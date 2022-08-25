Barbie Ferreira announces she won’t be returning to HBO’S ‘Euphoria’

Barbie Ferreira reveals she won’t be returning to HBO’S Euphoria. The actress known for her role as Kat in the teen drama television series took to social media to announce she is out of the show’s third season.

“After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character kat, I’m having to say a very teary eyed goodbye,” The 25-year-old star wrote alongside an illustration made by Hunter Schafer featuring her character.

©GettyImages



Barbie Ferreira attends the front row for Jonathan Simkhai during NYFW: The Shows on September 11, 2021 in New York City.

“I hope many of you could see yourself in her like i did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into her and i hope you guys could feel it. Love you katherine hernandez,” the Latina said.

©Barbie Ferreira





Previously, Barbie told Entertainment Tonight why fans of the show weren’t seeing her character as much in the second season. “There’s a huge cast,” Ferreira said to the outlet. “So, we’ll see everyone. Everyone gets their time.”

According to People, there were rumors of possible tension between Ferreira and the show’s director, Sam Levinson. However, she shut down the claims.