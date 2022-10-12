Sydney Sweeney to star in new ‘Barbarella’ reboot for Sony Pictures

Sydney Sweeney is ready for a new project! The ‘Euphoria’ star will be starring in a new ‘Barbarella’ film. And while the production is still in early stages, it was recently confirmed by a close source at Sony Pictures.

The 25-year-old actress also seemed to have confirmed her involvement in the project, sharing a photo on Instagram with the caption “time to save the universe,” with original artwork from the 1968 character.

©Marianne Productions





Sydney is currently booked and busy, filming ‘Madame Web’ and acting alongside Dakota Johnson in the Marvel adaptation. Another production is coming together with the actress as the leading role, an adaptation of Madison Lawson’s thriller ‘The Registration.’

Jane Fonda starred as the space heroine ‘Barbarella’ in 1968, directed by Roger Vadim and adapted from Claude Forest’s French comic book series, becoming a fan-favorite character in recent years.

Now Sydney will be portraying the heroine on screen, sharing an incredible resemblance to the animated character. This role has been considered one of Fonda’s most iconic performances, being tasked by the president to stop the nefarious scientist Durand Durand and his Positronic Ray, as he threatens to bring mass destruction into the galaxy.

Details about the new storyline have yet to be revealed, however fans are already speculating about what Sydney will bring to the role, as we wait for more on the development of the project.