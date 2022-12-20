Zendaya’s new hair transformation: The hilarious inspiration behind her new chin-length bob

Zendaya has proven time and time again that she can rock every single hairstyle. The 26-year-old Hollywood star is known for having fun with her style, from gracing the red carpet with different ensembles, to going through many hair transformations.

This time the actress decided to change things up a little bit, teasing another hair transformation on social media, with a hilarious meme, showing Pleakley from the 2002 Disney film Lilo & Stitch, with a stylish chin-length bob.

And it seems Zendaya was inspired to get the same haircut, as she was spotted the next day rocking short hair and wearing Schiaparelli for the ‘Euphoria’ FYC Panel in L.A. The actress now has a deep, curved side parting bob, which absolutely compliments her face.

Zendaya went for a slight different color with the help of her long-time Los Angeles based hairstylist Tai. “Just a simple blowout,” Tai wrote on Instagram, posting a photo of the star with her voluminous new hairstyle.

We can’t wait to see how Zendaya styles her new bob in upcoming red carpet events, as she always pays extra attention to every detail. Tai also detailed the products she use to achieve the new hairstyle, including dry volume blast, ultimate freeze spray, Kendra platinum luxe one leave-in, Kendra platinum luxe oil, and Kendra platinum silkening mist and heat cream.

“This is a timeless look. Absolute balance of classy and foxy,” one person wrote on Twitter, while someone else commented, “Obsessed with this! It’s giving old Hollywood casual.”