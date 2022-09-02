Zendaya shares adorable baby photo celebrating her 26th birthday

Zendaya is sharing her appreciation for her fans and followers, after receiving multiple birthday messages for her 26th birthday.

And while many online users were expecting to see her boyfriend’s birthday wishes, Tom Holland is currently on a social media hiatus, starting early August.

The ‘Euphoria’ star, who was recently spotted at the US Open, took to social media to share the most adorable baby picture to celebrate her birthday and to thank everyone who has taken the time to send her the best birthday wishes.

“I get to spend the day responding to the most beautiful messages (sorry I’m a little late) thank ya’ll for filling my heart with so much love, I couldn’t be more grateful. Here’s to 26!” the actress wrote on Instagram, posting a baby photo by the pool.

Many of her celebrity friends also sent her birthday wishes, including Leslie Grace, who wrote, “Hope you had the best birthday you star!!!” and her co-star Hunter Schafer commenting on the photo “happy birthday boob” with a smiley face.

tom holland and zendaya wishing each other a happy birthday throughout the years: a thread pic.twitter.com/yfeN2JbIUl — daisy🕸 (@hollandspugh) September 1, 2022

Fans of Zendaya and Tom took to Twitter to share some of their favorite social media interactions between the couple, including their birthday wishes throughout the years, and last year when the actor shared a photo on the set of Spider-Man.

“My MJ, have the happiest birthdays. Gimme a call when your up xxx,” he wrote at the time on his Instagram account.