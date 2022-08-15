The reason why ‘Spider-Man’ actor Tom Holland is taking a break from social media

Tom Holland is not having a good relationship with social media; therefore, he has decided to take a break. The Spider-Man star shared a video on Instagram captioning “Hello and goodbye.” The British actor said, “I have taken a break from social media for my mental health.”

The 26-year-old sensation said reading negative things about him makes him difficult to control his thoughts, feelings, and behaviors. “I get caught up, and I spiral when I read things about me online. And ultimately, it’s very detrimental to my mental state, so I decided to take a step back and delete the app,” he noted.

Tom recently told GQ he suffers from sleep paralysis and partnered with Stem4. “If you’re suffering, and you need help, download one of the apps Stem4 has to offer. I have all of them, I’ve tried them all, they’re all fantastic,” he suggested.

Earlier this year, Holland announced he’ll be taking a break from acting. In an interview with CinePOP, Holland was asked when he’d be returning to the Spider-Man franchise or whether or not he’d be taking a break.

“I am going back to shoot a TV show for Apple, which I’m really excited about. It’s a very challenging role written by the amazing Akiva Goldsman. I think the scripts are some of the best I’ve ever read, so I’m really, really excited to do that. But I can confidently say after I finish that TV show, I will be taking a break,” Tom said.

Aside from his work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Holland started acting when he was very young and has said he has an interest in trying out other things. “I started acting when I was 11 and I haven’t done anything else, so I’d like to go and do other things,” he said to Sky News.