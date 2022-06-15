Zendaya addresses those social media pregnancy rumors

The internet is a place where rumors thrive, especially those of notorious celebrities. A TikTok video of a sonogram went viral on Twitter, with users claiming that it was shared on Zendaya’s Instagram. The actress addressed the rumors on her stories, providing a simple and direct response.
Zendaya addressed the rumors in three separate slides, writing: “See now, this is why I stay off Twitter. Making stuff up for no reason… weekly. Anyway, back to filming “Challengers,” she wrote, sharing a photo of her legs and a tennis racquet.
The video that went viral started on TikTok, and was made up of a photoshopped sonogram photo, making it look as if Zendaya had shared the news on her Instagram. “I love you. Halfway there,” reads the caption, tagging her boyfriend Tom Holland.
At the end of the video, the user revealed that it was a joke, making it clear that the people who were spreading the rumor didn’t even finish watching the clip.
Zendaya’s love life has long been a source of curiosity for the media. Her relationship with Holland is one of the world’s favorites, having many fans and followers who are invested in everything they do. Over the past few months, the two have been photographed together in a variety of locations, including Boston and Europe, with the two traveling in order to support each other on their individual projects.
Zendaya is currently shooting the film “Challengers.” In the near future she’ll star in “Dune Part Two,” alongside Timothée Chalamet.