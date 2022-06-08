Why Zendaya is not interested in becoming a pop star and what scares her about music

Zendaya is sharing her thoughts on her career in Hollywood and why she is not pursuing a career in music, as many of her fans online have encouraged her to become a pop star, following her Disney debut in ‘Shake It Up’ alongside Bella Thorne.

During her latest cover of Variety’s Actors on Actors issue, Zendaya talked to Andrew Garfield about the main reason why she prefers acting over music, revealing that while she likes to record occasional songs, she is not ready for the level of fame that comes with being a pop star.

“I was talking to Sam about this earlier. I was like I don’t know if I could ever be a pop star,” she said, referring to ‘Euphoria’ creator Sam Levinson, “It’s because as an actor, there’s a level of anonymity that I get to have, which I really like.”

“And I get to sort my stuff, whatever that is, through a character and nobody needs to know about it. Whereas in other forms and other mediums, it’s all you all the time,” she explained, “I like the idea that somebody else, meaning Rue [from Euphoria], gets to take on that stuff and I can…”

Andrew agreed and refered to the boundaries they both have as actors. “Yeah, boundaries. Learning what’s for me,” Zendaya added.

She previously admitted that “another thing that kind of scared me about music is not being able to have as much of a life,” explaining that “acting allows for a character for people to fall in love with, but also for my own anonymity and a life of my own.”

Fans of the actress are always excited to see what is coming next for Zendaya, as she was previously involved in the soundtrack for HBO’s Euphoria. She was also part of the soundtrack for ‘The Greatest Showman’ and released a collaboration with Chris Brown, and an R&B song titled ‘Replay’ in 2013.