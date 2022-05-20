Bella Thorne broke up with her scale and wants you to do the same

Bella Thorne just ended her toxic relationship with the scale. The 24-year-old actress and business owner took to social media to encourage her followers to do the same.

“Almost every day I have been to the gym in the last 6 weeks,” Thorne wrote on Twitter. “Turns out I only lost one pound of fat and gained one pound of muscle. throw away your scales, ladies because they don’t mean s**t. As long as YOU feel better and u like the way u look that’s all that matters.”

“FORGET THE SCALE F**K THE SCALE.”

Thorne’s followers reacted by sharing their experiences. “Those scales can be discouraging if you feel like you haven’t made any progress. Every time I run, I feel like I’m losing weight yet I always look the same. Just wish that exercise is more encouraged for health rather than for appearances,” a person replied.

“I’ve started going to the gym again, BUT this time I’m not weighing myself. I’ve damaged my mind with the scale so many times, I ain’t doing that cycle anymore. Now all I care about is feeling good in my skin,” another added.

The former Disney star, committed to continuing her life without measuring her progress, proceeded to share her workout routine on her Instagram Story. The star’s session included an ab workout with a medicine ball.

Bella previously shared her plans for 2022. “I will be healthier this year,” she wrote. “I will take more care of my body. I will drink more water. I will pay more attention to my negative mental habits. I will work to change those. I will stop judging myself so harshly. I will be happy.”