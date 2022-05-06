Adamari López shares with HOLA! USA the latest updates on her health and wellness journey

Besides maintaining a healthy lifestyle for yourself, everything you do positively impacts your daughter, Alaïa. How is she adjusting to the journey? Did you set up boundaries for junk food, candy, or sodas?

I think that Alaïa is enjoying this mom because I have a more active life with her and because I am her example. I invite her to try more healthy things than she did before, for example, protein, which is essential to me, and she sometimes wants to leave them in the background because she wants to eat something that contains carbohydrates.

I’m guiding her, so she stays strong and continues exercising. Her little bones are growing, and I explain everything to her when we eat together.

I think it has been very beneficial for both of us because it has united us more and we have more fun because we do more activities. Alaïa and I play soccer a lot. It’s one of her extracurricular activities, and I joined to practice with her at home.

Before, I would get tired very quickly, running out of breath because the extra pounds took away my energy and my cardiovascular capacity. Now I am at the same level as her, and I think she gets tired first.