Adamari López seems to be looking and feeling her best despite the drama. The actress has always been beautiful but her more than 22-pound weight loss has left fans inspired by her transformation. As the numbers on the back of her clothes get smaller, her style has become more colorful, and form-fitting, highlighting her curvy figure and reinventing a fresh and youthful appearance. With summer around the corner, her bright fun looks should leave you inspired. Take a look at the Hoy Dia‘s host’s latest style, per HOLA! Mexico.