Adamari López shows off her new bikini body

Adamari López left all her stress behind as she enjoyed her sunny vacation in Cartagena de Indias, where she arrived with her perfect travel companion, her daughter Alaïa. For her fans, this visit to Colombia is a special one, as this is the first time since she started her health journey and in a long time that she posed in a two-piece bikini, proudly showing off the her weight loss.
Ready to have a good time, on a walk on the beach Adamari shared a little bit of her experience at the bachelorette party she was attending. Ada wore a two-piece bathing suit, with a top decorated with black ruffles on the hem. Her bottom was also white with black details and reached her hip, exposing her abs, which the actress had not showed off in a long time.
Ada’s outfit included gold and silver accessories that gave the swimsuit an extra touch, and it went perfectly with the theme of the party, in which her and her friends wore head pieces to top off their look.
Although we hadn’t seen Adamari López in a two-piece bikini for a long time, she had posed exclusively for HOLA! USA in a swimsuit right after her weight loss and health journey.
“Emotionally, physically and spiritually I feel stronger, better and I will continue to work at it to be healthy and to provide my daughter with a great future,” she told us last November while modeling some swimsuits in which the 50-year-old actress looked fabulous in her new figure.
Adamari López and Alaïa, to many trips together!
Tan sólo hace unas semanas, Adamari López y Alaïa se daban una escapada juntas para celebrar el cumpleaños de una gran amiga en Punta Cana, República Dominicana. Ahora madre e hija quedaron encantadas con las calles de Cartagena, que recorrieron muy contentas tomando fotos para recordar cada detalle.
Just a few weeks ago, Adamari López and Alaïa also went on a getaway trip to celebrate a friend’s birthday in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Now the mother and daughter are at it again, traveling together in Cartagena, sharing photos of the two walking happily in the Colombian city.
Adamari hopes to be able to travel a lot more with her daughter, a nice wish that is slowly coming true and will help create an even more stronger and special bond between them. While Ada and Alaïa continue to post and show us the beauty of their current travel destination, we can’t wait to see where they will go on their next trip.