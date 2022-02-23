Adamari López shows off her new bikini body

Adamari López left all her stress behind as she enjoyed her sunny vacation in Cartagena de Indias, where she arrived with her perfect travel companion, her daughter Alaïa. For her fans, this visit to Colombia is a special one, as this is the first time since she started her health journey and in a long time that she posed in a two-piece bikini, proudly showing off the her weight loss.

Ready to have a good time, on a walk on the beach Adamari shared a little bit of her experience at the bachelorette party she was attending. Ada wore a two-piece bathing suit, with a top decorated with black ruffles on the hem. Her bottom was also white with black details and reached her hip, exposing her abs, which the actress had not showed off in a long time.

Ada’s outfit included gold and silver accessories that gave the swimsuit an extra touch, and it went perfectly with the theme of the party, in which her and her friends wore head pieces to top off their look.

Although we hadn’t seen Adamari López in a two-piece bikini for a long time, she had posed exclusively for HOLA! USA in a swimsuit right after her weight loss and health journey.