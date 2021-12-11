Miss Universe 2021: Judging panel includes Adamari López & Adriana Lima

The 2021 Miss Universe kicked off this past December 10th. The 70th edition of the popular show will be hosted in Israel at the Universe Arena, with an audience of about 5,000 people. 80 contestants from around the world will compete for the crown. This year’s show will be hosted by Steve Harvey, and it has a judging panel made up of seasoned Miss Universe participants and newcomers alike.

Adamari López is one of the most exciting members of the panel of judges.

This year’s selection committee is made up of a variety of celebrities and experts, most notably Adamari López and Adriana Lima. Other judges include Rena Sofer, Marian Rivera, Lori Harvey and more

Adriana Lima will also be lending her expertise.

As usual in these types of events, there will be a variety of performers, including JoJo and Noa Kirel, the Israeli pop singer.

The event will be televised on December 12th, on Telemundo and Fox, and it will be made up of its usual structure, featuring an evening gown, swimsuit and interview round.