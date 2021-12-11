Miss Universe 2021: Judging panel includes Adamari López & Adriana Lima

The 2021 Miss Universe kicked off this past December 10th. The 70th edition of the popular show will be hosted in Israel at the Universe Arena, with an audience of about 5,000 people. 80 contestants from around the world will compete for the crown. This year’s show will be hosted by Steve Harvey, and it has a judging panel made up of seasoned Miss Universe participants and newcomers alike.
Miss Universe 2021: when and how to watch it
Miss Universe 2021: Dazzling national costumes from this year’s contestans [PHOTOS]
This year’s selection committee is made up of a variety of celebrities and experts, most notably Adamari López and Adriana Lima. Other judges include Rena Sofer, Marian Rivera, Lori Harvey and more
As usual in these types of events, there will be a variety of performers, including JoJo and Noa Kirel, the Israeli pop singer.
The event will be televised on December 12th, on Telemundo and Fox, and it will be made up of its usual structure, featuring an evening gown, swimsuit and interview round.
This year marks the first time when Israel hosts the event. “We look forward to deepening our commitment to creating meaningful cultural conversation, connection, and understanding through this partnership,” said Paula Shugart, president of the Miss Universe organization.
According to press releases, this year’s events will have a focus on global warming. “The broadcast will aim to raise awareness amongst the hundreds of millions of spectators, with the hopes of inspiring action in contestants‘ community,” explained the organization to Insider.