Miss Universe 2021: when and how to watch it

One of the most renowned annual beauty pageants of the world is here again. This year, the 2021 Miss Universe pageant will take place on December 12 in Eilat, Israel at a custom-built arena named after the event (Universe Arena).

To watch it, you can tune in to Fox or Telemundo this Sunday at 7 p.m. EST.

Contestants from all over the world are competing for the title of Miss Universe. According to the press release sent by Fox: “This year’s competition also will feature two other contestants from the region: Miss Universe United Arab Emirates and Miss Universe Morocco. This will mark the first time that a delegate from the United Arab Emirates has competed in the competition. Additionally, Miss Universe Morocco returns to the competition for the first time in more than four decades.”

©GettyImages



Miss Universe Morocco returns to Miss Universe for the first time in more than four decades

On Sunday 20 semifinalists will be announced live during the broadcast. Nineteen of the women will be selected by the pageant jury and the 20th will be selected via online voting.

The iconic competition, which is on its 70th edition will be hosted once again by Emmy Award winner Steve Harvey, who returns to present the event for the sixth time. This year, he will be joined by his daughter Lori Harvey, who will be a member of the jury.

The star studded panel of judges also includes supermodel Adriana Lima, our beloved TV host Adamari López, actresses Urvashi Rautela, Rena Sofer, Marian Rivera and Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere. The event will also feature performances from JoJo and popular Israeli singer Noa Kirel.