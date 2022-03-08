Victoria’s Secret model Sofía Jirau praises Adamari López: “I want to be like you”

Sofía Jirau is the first Latina with down syndrome to become Victoria’s Secret model. Although the Puerto Rican rising star is on her path to opening the door for more aspiring models with special needs, Jirau also dreams of following the steps of actress and tv host Adamari López.

©Hoy Dia



Victoria’s Secret model Sofía Jirau praises Adamari López

Jirau had the opportunity to meet López on her show “Hoy Día,” share details of her career and dedicate sweet words to her idol. “Well, my next dream is to be like you, a good actress in movies, and one day make a telenovela with you,” she told Adamari, who gladly accepted the invitation to work alongside the model.

In February, we echoed the news of a new Victoria’s Secret model in town. “I dreamed it, I worked for it, and now it is a dream come true. I can finally share my secret…I’m the first Victoria’s Secret model with Down Syndrome!” Jirau wrote on her Instagram account.

“Thanks to all of you for always supporting me in my projects. Thanks to @victoriassecret for seeing me as a #NoLimits model and making me part of the Love Cloud Collection inclusion campaign. This is just the beginning, now it has been formed! Inside and out, there are no limits, Alavett!” she added.

©Sofía Jirau / Victoria’s Secret



Sofía Jirau makes history as the first Puerto Rican with Down syndrome to become a Victoria’s Secret model

In an exclusive Spanish-language interview with HOLA! USA, Sofía Jirau said she also plans to “Go modeling with many designers in Europe, on the catwalks,” adding, “My other dream is to dance on stage. I like Ozuna, Daddy Yankee, and I also like Luis Fonsi.“